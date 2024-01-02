SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 295,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $899.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

