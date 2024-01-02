Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

