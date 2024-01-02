Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

TSE:SPB opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.18). Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of C$531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$701.33 million. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6164122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

