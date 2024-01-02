Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $45.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000,000 shares of company stock worth $267,520,000 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

