SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.