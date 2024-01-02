SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

