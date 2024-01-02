SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $13,477,823. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $406.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $413.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

