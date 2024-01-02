SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.87 and its 200 day moving average is $286.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

