SVB Wealth LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NetEase Price Performance
NTES opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.89.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
