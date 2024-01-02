SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $159.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

