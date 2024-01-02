SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,503 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,119. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EA opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

