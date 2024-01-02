SVB Wealth LLC Sells 18,980 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,980 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

