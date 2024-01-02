SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,370,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

