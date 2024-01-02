SVB Wealth LLC Sells 542 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

