SVB Wealth LLC Sells 7,165 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,301 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

