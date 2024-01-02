SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

