SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $582.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $585.27 and its 200 day moving average is $542.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $553.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.