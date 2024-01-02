Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $576.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $576.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $514.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

