T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,147,000 after buying an additional 98,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $160.33 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72. The company has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

