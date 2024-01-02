Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,967,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.97 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

