Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,273,200.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Talos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

