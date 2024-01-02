TC Bancshares, Inc. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TCBC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TC Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

In other news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $436,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TC Bancshares news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $436,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie B. Tillman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $110,617 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

