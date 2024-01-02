TC Bancshares, Inc. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TC Bancshares

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

In other news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of TC Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie B. Tillman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,570 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,519 shares of company stock worth $110,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.