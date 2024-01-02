TC Bancshares, Inc. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
TC Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.
TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at TC Bancshares
Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.
TC Bancshares Company Profile
TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
