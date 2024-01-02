TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Insider Transactions at TC Bancshares

In other TC Bancshares news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $436,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of TC Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie B. Tillman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,519 shares of company stock worth $110,617. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

