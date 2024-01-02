TC Bancshares, Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TC Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $436,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie B. Tillman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,570 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,519 shares of company stock worth $110,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

