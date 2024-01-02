The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 107.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $345.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

