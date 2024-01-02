Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 517,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Tile Shop news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $106,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,455,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,182.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 241,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,774. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 157.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 76.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $327.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

