Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 517,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 157.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 76.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Tile Shop Stock Performance
Tile Shop stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $327.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.48.
Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
