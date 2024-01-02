Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.44.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.