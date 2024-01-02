Toews Corp ADV Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 71,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 25,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 477,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

