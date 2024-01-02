Toews Corp ADV Invests $750,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

