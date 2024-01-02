Toews Corp ADV Invests $760,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $278.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.