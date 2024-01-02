Toews Corp ADV Invests $760,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV stock opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $278.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.48.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
