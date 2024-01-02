TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 254,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TOP stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. TOP Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $256.44.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

