TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $72.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRU. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.47.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

