Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) vs. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Head-To-Head Survey

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tuya has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuya and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $208.17 million 5.57 -$146.18 million ($0.13) -17.69 Trend Micro $1.71 billion 4.39 $229.79 million $0.76 70.24

Profitability

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tuya and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -34.25% -6.69% -6.13% Trend Micro 5.90% 6.38% 2.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tuya and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trend Micro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tuya presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Tuya on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

