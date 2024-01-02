Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Trex worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.