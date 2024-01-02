Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Shares of TCN stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.44.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tricon Residential Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 42.59%.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tricon Residential
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.