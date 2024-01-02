Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

