Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $81.64.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

