Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

Triumph Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.80. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Triumph Group by 341.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.