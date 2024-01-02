Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $205.70 and a one year high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

