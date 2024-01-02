Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

