U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000.

ARM Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 75.14 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 78.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 61.16.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

