U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $330,000 in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 638.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ILDR stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

