U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

