U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 37 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $706.49 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $658.39 and a 200 day moving average of $598.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

