U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIV. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 379,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 187,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 77.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RIV opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.