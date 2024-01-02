U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Shares of DHR opened at $231.34 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.82. The stock has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

