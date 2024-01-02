U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KYN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 441,158 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 234,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, EVP John C. Frey acquired 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,998.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,523.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John C. Frey bought 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,182,998.38. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 671,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,523.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. bought 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,821,594 shares of company stock worth $18,209,388.

Shares of KYN opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

