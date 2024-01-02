UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

