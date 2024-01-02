Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Ultra Clean worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,541 shares of company stock worth $520,957. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

