UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY24 guidance at $6.52-7.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $6.52-$7.16 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03. UniFirst has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UniFirst by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UniFirst by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

